Pride on the Patio | Sheraton OKC

Pride On The Patio is a vibrant and inclusive community dedicated to creating safe and welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies in Frederick, Maryland. Founded with a vision of fostering connection, empowerment, and celebration, our group is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and acceptance for all.

At Pride On The Patio, we believe in the power of community to inspire positive change and uplift voices that are often marginalized. Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or a supportive ally, you’ll find a place where you belong and can make meaningful connections with like-minded individuals.

Through our events, meetups, and advocacy initiatives, we strive to create opportunities for education, dialogue, and celebration of LGBTQ+ identities and experiences. From social gatherings and networking events to community outreach and activism, there’s something for everyone at Pride On The Patio.

Join us as we work together to build a more inclusive and equitable future for all members of the LGBTQ+ community in Frederick and beyond. Together, we can create a world where everyone is celebrated for who they are, and love is always welcome.