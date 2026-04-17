Pride Prom
Pride Prom
Oklahoma Pride Alliance is pleased to announce our 5th annual Pride Prom in partnership with Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center. Pride Prom will be Friday, May 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is required.
This event is to give Queer youth ages 16-20 a safe and inclusive experience they may not have had otherwise. This is YOUR night! Come as you are and enjoy music, art-making activities, dancing, and more.
For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/prideprom
Oklahoma Contemporary
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org