Oklahoma Pride Alliance is pleased to announce our 5th annual Pride Prom in partnership with Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center. Pride Prom will be Friday, May 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is required.

This event is to give Queer youth ages 16-20 a safe and inclusive experience they may not have had otherwise. This is YOUR night! Come as you are and enjoy music, art-making activities, dancing, and more.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/prideprom