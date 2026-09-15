Pumpkinville: Road to Route 66 begins October 1 at Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City. The annual fall festival features thousands of pumpkins, seasonal displays, family activities and larger-than-life pumpkin murals inspired by iconic Route 66 landmarks, including Oklahoma’s Blue Whale of Catoosa and POPS Arcadia. Pumpkinville runs through October 25, with hours varying by day.