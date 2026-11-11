RACE's Hip Hop Nutcracker: A Holiday Tradition Like No Other!

December 11-13 at OCCC Visual Performing Arts Center

Tickets $38 (Early Bird Rate $28 through November 27!)

Performances:

Friday, December 11 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 12 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, December 13 at 2pm

Experience the magic of the holidays with RACE's Hip Hop Nutcracker! This fun, family-friendly show brings a fresh twist to the holiday classic with hip hop dance, colorful characters, and a story full of heart.

Follow Carlos on an adventure through the Lands of Possibilities and Hidden Treasures, where he meets larger-than-life characters and discovers the true power of love, belonging, and community.

A favorite Oklahoma City holiday tradition since 2012, RACE's Hip Hop Nutcracker brings together local professional dancers and young performers from Oklahoma City schools and community dance programs. Together, they bring our city's talent, culture, and creativity to life on stage!

Join us this December at Oklahoma City Community College for a holiday experience the whole family will enjoy!

Visit https://www.racedance.com/races-hip-hop-nutcracker to learn more about discounts and group rates.

