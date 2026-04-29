Reading Refuel: Afterschool Snack for Kids

Children ages 4-18 are invited to enjoy an afterschool snack/meal from 3:30-5:00 pm at Ralph Ellison Library.

Also known as Kids Cafe with the Regional Bank of Oklahoma. Through the Kids Café Program, the Regional Food Bank provides meals and snacks at after-school sites where children also receive mentoring, tutoring, and a variety of other activities.

All meals and snacks are prepared and packaged in Hope’s Kitchen, the Regional Food Bank’s production kitchen. Kids Café is operated as a partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education Child Nutrition and the US Department of Agriculture Child and Adult Care Food Program At-Risk After-School Program.

Disclaimer(s)

We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens. Accordingly, the Library will not be liable for such harm to any individual resulting from such allergens.