Red Clay Roots Festival is more than a music event — it’s a living celebration of culture, storytelling, art, and legacy. Join us August 21–22 for an unforgettable experience that brings together musicians, creators, visionaries, and community supporters from all walks of life in honor of the historic Telephone Warriors of WWI and the enduring spirit of Native heritage.

Set against the heart of Oklahoma, Red Clay Roots blends powerful film, live performances, meaningful conversations, visual artistry, cultural education, and immersive experiences designed to inspire connection and awareness. Every stage, every song, and every story carries purpose. As we continue honoring those who came before us while empowering the next generation to carry the legacy forward.

This annual fundraiser supports preservation efforts, educational outreach, storytelling initiatives, and community-driven programs connected to the Choctaw Code Talkers Association and collaborative cultural projects to experience middle ground. Whether you come for the film, music, comedy, the message, the atmosphere, or the movement, you are becoming part of something bigger than a festival.

Let us impact together and witness the official Encore Show Red Clay Echoes on August 27th — an intimate closing celebration featuring live entertainment, special guests, reflections from the week, and unforgettable moments that keep the spirit of Red Clay Roots alive beyond the main stage.

​​​​​​​Come experience the rhythm of remembrance, the power of unity, and the heartbeat of Red Clay Roots.

Together we honor the legacy.