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Red Coyote Runtoberfest 5K

Red Coyote Runtoberfest 5K

Celebrate the most popular German heritage event of the year with the Red Coyote Runtoberfest 5K in Oklahoma City this October. Participants will start at Fassler Hall and make their way through the course that winds through Heritage Hills. The party will continue after the race with beer from COOP Aleworks as well as giveaways and live music. Register now and get ready to run at the Red Coyote Runtoberfest 5K.

Fassler Hall
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Fassler Hall
421 NW 10th St.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
4056093300
fasslerhall.com