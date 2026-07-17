The Red Earth Festival features Native American artists and dancers from throughout North America sharing the richness and diversity of their heritage with the world.

This exciting celebration features representatives from many different tribes. Over the years, Red Earth has matured into one of the most respected visual and performing arts events of its type, setting the standard for many of today's Native art shows. See works by some of the nation's most celebrated Native artists, including contemporary and traditional examples of beadwork, basketry, jewelry, pottery, sculpture, paintings, graphics and cultural attire during the festival's juried art show and market.

The Red Earth Festival also features a series of dance showcases, a unique gathering that brings together dancers from America's native tribes. Witness the artistry and heritage of Native American dance as performers in distinctive tribal attire share their traditions through dance. These showcases focus on celebrating the diversity and unity of Native cultures, offering attendees an immersive and educational experience into the rich tapestry of tribal dance expressions. Don’t miss this unique celebration in Oklahoma City.