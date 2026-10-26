Rei & The Moving Castle, a project led by bassist Rei Wang, aims to bring music inspired by the captivating cinematic literary universe known as anime. Growing up in Taiwan during the 1990s, Rei was introduced to the extraordinary work of Studio Ghibli and other anime artists at a young age. This exposure ignited a lifelong appreciation for the genre within her.

Beyond the mesmerizing animation and captivating storytelling, Rei was particularly drawn to the uniquely personal and emotionally resonant music composed by Joe Hisaishi for each story of Studio Ghibli and even the almost tone poem approach of the writers of such favorites as One Piece and Attack on Titan.

Rei’s vision for this project is to simply share the music and emotions that reside within the timeless tales crafted by the magic of Studio Ghibli and the broader universe of the genre that has inspired and influenced her for all of this time. Don’t miss out on Rei & The Moving Castle—there’s room for everyone!

Featuring: Collin Ferrell on Saxophone, Kendrik McKinney on Piano, Brian Belanus on Guitar, David Bowen on Drums, and Rei Wang on Bass.

Hideaway Pizza and full bar service are available inside the UCO Jazz Lab during this performance.