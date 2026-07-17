River Bowl Classic
River Bowl Classic
Cheer on alumni and current students from Oklahoma City schools at the Devon Boathouse during the River Bowl Classic this August. Hosted by the Oklahoma City Black Alumni Coalition, the event was created to foster an inclusive rowing community and celebrate Oklahoma City's Black culture. Participants will compete in events like kayaking and dragon boat races while spectators are invited to enjoy live music and food trucks.
Devon Boathouse
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Devon Boathouse
608 Riversport DriveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73129
(405) 552-4040
krickner@riversportokc.org