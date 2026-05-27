S. Reidy - Summer Breeze

The Summer Breeze Concert Series has become a Norman tradition, hosted by the Depot, featuring national and local musicians performing in Norman's Lions Park. These May through August Sunday evening concerts are casual family-friendly events. We will be partnering with Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno to bring you drinks and dinner as well. Bring a blanket and picnic basket and enjoy!

S. Reidy is an emotional rap artist from Norman, OK. He has toured the East Coast, West Coast, Midwest, and South all independently in the last couple of years, but continues to call Norman his home. He had the bestselling rap album on bandcamp in September of 2025, opened for Flobots, R.A.P. Ferreira, and Runnner, and headlined the Norman Music Festival in 2026. Through his house shows, community events, and music, S. Reidy has become a staple of Norman music history, and has made his name known in the American underground music scene one basement show at a time.