Safe Place Brunch
Safe Place Brunch
THIS SATURDAY‼️ ☀️🥂
Join us May 30th from 12–3 PM at The Olie Gathering Place (2412 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106) for a pet-friendly brunch benefiting The Safe Place Community Center. Enjoy brunch favorites, cocktails, raffle prizes, and a fun afternoon with community.
All funds raised will go toward supporting and funding The Safe Place Community Center and the programs we provide for LGBTQ+ youth in OKC 🏳️🌈
All ages welcome! 💜
The Ollie Gathering Place
$20 - $60
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Safe Place Community Center
info@thesafeplaceokc.org
Artist Group Info
danielle@pasnorman.org
The Ollie Gathering Place
2412 N Olie AveOklahoma City , Oklahoma 73106