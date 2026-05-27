Safe Place Brunch

THIS SATURDAY‼️ ☀️🥂

Join us May 30th from 12–3 PM at The Olie Gathering Place (2412 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106) for a pet-friendly brunch benefiting The Safe Place Community Center. Enjoy brunch favorites, cocktails, raffle prizes, and a fun afternoon with community.

All funds raised will go toward supporting and funding The Safe Place Community Center and the programs we provide for LGBTQ+ youth in OKC 🏳️‍🌈

All ages welcome! 💜