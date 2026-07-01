Schmancy Pants: Clown Show!

Schmancy Pants returns to OK Cider for Clown Show! We'll have an all new murder for our audience to solve and fabulous prizes for the schmanciest dressed!

Hosted by the Aristocrats and starring Tish Beaver, Kirstie McAnally, Wampus Reynolds, Jacob Threadgill and (schedule permitting) Prairie Dog Pete!

Tickets still $5 (cheap)!

WARNING: May contain clowns.