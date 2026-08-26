Scotfest is Oklahoma's authentic celebration of Scottish culture. Held in Broken Arrow Events Park this September, Scotfest will have something for everyone to experience a little bit of Scotland in Oklahoma.

Experience the thrill of athletic competitions like the caber toss, stone put, hammer throw, sheaf toss, backhold wrestling and more. And no trip to Scotfest would be complete without witnessing the armored combat battles — where professional combatants reenact Medieval warfare wearing full armor and using traditional weapons.

Enjoy authentic cuisine like haggis, shepherd's pie, Scotch eggs, and bangers and mash. Raise a glass of beer imported from across the Pond or expand the palate with whisky tastings dedicated to Scotland's rich distilling heritage.

Don’t miss the dance demonstrations, piping, drumming and band competitions. Scotfest will also feature vendors of Scottish crafts and products like kilts, jewelry, tartans and other unique, handmade wares.