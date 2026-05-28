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Second Saturday: Mystery Art Lab

Second Saturday: Mystery Art Lab

Enjoy an afternoon of art-making with us! Dream up unique creations in the mystery art lab, join a Family Gallery Chat, and explore an Art Pack full of engaging activities for all ages. All Second Saturday activities are free and open to the public.

Oklahoma Contemporary
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
http://www.oklahomacontemporary.org
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
http://www.okcontemp.org