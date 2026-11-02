Second Saturday: Woven Nests
Second Saturday: Woven Nests
Enjoy an afternoon of art-making with us! Make a woven nest, join a Family Gallery Chat, and explore an Art Pack full of engaging activities for all ages. All Second Saturday activities are free and open to the public.
Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center
405-951-0000
Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center
11 NW 11th StreetOklahoma City, OK 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org