Sensory Friendly Hour | Bloom Prints
Sensory Friendly Hour | Bloom Prints
The Sensory Friendly Hour is intended to give visitors with sensory sensitivity an opportunity to explore the galleries, as well as participate in the Bloom Prints activity. Visitors can enjoy a low-lit and quiet experience, as well as designated Quiet Spots and sensory kits. Visitors of all ages are welcome.
Oklahoma Contemporary
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org