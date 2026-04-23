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Sensory Friendly Hour: Make with Mom! Decoupage Pots

Sensory Friendly Hour: Make with Mom! Decoupage Pots

Enjoy a quiet morning of art-making with us! Sensory Friendly Hour offers visitors with sensory sensitivities the chance to explore our galleries and artmaking projects before we open to the public. Explore our exhibitions at your own pace and make a decoupage pot in one of our studios. A dedicated Quiet Space and sensory kit will also be available upon request. Participants of all ages are welcome!

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/sensory

Oklahoma Contemporary
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
http://www.oklahomacontemporary.org
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
http://www.okcontemp.org