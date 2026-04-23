Sensory Friendly Hour: Make with Mom! Decoupage Pots
Sensory Friendly Hour: Make with Mom! Decoupage Pots
Enjoy a quiet morning of art-making with us! Sensory Friendly Hour offers visitors with sensory sensitivities the chance to explore our galleries and artmaking projects before we open to the public. Explore our exhibitions at your own pace and make a decoupage pot in one of our studios. A dedicated Quiet Space and sensory kit will also be available upon request. Participants of all ages are welcome!
For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/sensory
Oklahoma Contemporary
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org