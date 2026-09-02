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September Opera Club: Puccini's Tosca

September Opera Club: Puccini's Tosca

September 2nd & 16th – Puccini’s Tosca
A gripping tale of love, political intrigue, and sacrifice unfolds over one fateful day in Rome. Featuring soaring melodies, intense drama, and famous arias including “Vissi d’arte,” Tosca is one of opera’s most thrilling masterpieces.
Opera Club is a relaxed, welcoming way to experience some of the greatest operas ever written. Led by soprano and music educator Sarah Spurlin, each session invites participants to watch, appreciate, and discuss the opera in a low-pressure environment. No prior opera knowledge required! Drop in whenever you are available, no registration required.
Think of it like book club… but with glorious music, fabulous costumes, and the occasional dramatic death scene.

Adult Wellness and Education Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cimarron Opera Company
natasha@cimarronopera.org
https://www.cimarronopera.org/
Adult Wellness and Education Center
602 N Findlay Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73071
4054703285
ginger@healthylivingnorman.com
www.healthylivingnorman.com