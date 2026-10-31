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Sierra Club Cimarron Group - November Meeting

Sierra Club Cimarron Group - November Meeting

Join us for our monthly meeting! This month we’re hearing from special guest Kristy Wicker from WildCare, Oklahomas wildlife rehabilitation center based in Noble. Learn all about the work they do to care for our states injured, ill, or orphaned wildlife.

Meeting Location:
OKC Beautiful
1404 NW 1st St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73106, USA

Virtual Meeting Link: 
https://meet.google.com/meet/rvy-tsoe-grx?pli=1 

OKC Beautiful
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Sierra Club - Cimarron Group
https://www.sierraclub.org/oklahoma
OKC Beautiful
1404 NW 1st St.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
https://www.okcbeautiful.com/