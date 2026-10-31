Sierra Club Cimarron Group - November Meeting
Sierra Club Cimarron Group - November Meeting
Join us for our monthly meeting! This month we’re hearing from special guest Kristy Wicker from WildCare, Oklahomas wildlife rehabilitation center based in Noble. Learn all about the work they do to care for our states injured, ill, or orphaned wildlife.
Meeting Location:
OKC Beautiful
1404 NW 1st St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73106, USA
Virtual Meeting Link:
https://meet.google.com/meet/rvy-tsoe-grx?pli=1
OKC Beautiful
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Sierra Club - Cimarron Group