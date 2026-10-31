Sierra Club Cimarron Group - November Meeting

Join us for our monthly meeting! This month we’re hearing from special guest Kristy Wicker from WildCare, Oklahomas wildlife rehabilitation center based in Noble. Learn all about the work they do to care for our states injured, ill, or orphaned wildlife.

Meeting Location:

OKC Beautiful

1404 NW 1st St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73106, USA

Virtual Meeting Link:

https://meet.google.com/meet/rvy-tsoe-grx?pli=1