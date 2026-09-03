Sierra Club Cimarron Outing: Heartland Flyer and Art Museum

Join the Oklahoma Sierra Clubs Cimarron Group for a trip to Fort Worth, Texas aboard the Heartland Flyer, the Amtrak passenger train that runs back and forth between Oklahoma and Texas every day. Board the train with us in Oklahoma City, Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley, or Ardmore to experience train travel right here in Oklahoma (train departs OKC at 8:25 am). Tickets will be provided by Sierra Club, so advanced registration on the website is required. When we arrive in Texas, we will take the bus to meet with the Greater Fort Worth Sierra Club for a tour at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. We recommend packing a lunch or purchasing food from the train car cafe on the ride down, and we will provide food for the trip home (train is scheduled to arrive back in OKC at 9:27 pm). A detailed itinerary will be provided to registered participants via email. Sign up will close on September 7 so tickets can be purchased in advance - must register on website and reach out to Jessica at jnzimmerman3@gmail.com by the 7th to confirm!