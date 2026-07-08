Simple Plan: Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel!

Multi-platinum rock band Simple Plan have announced the next chapter of their massively successful U.S. headline run with the “Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel!,” returning to the road this summer following an unforgettable first leg. The “Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel!” continues Simple Plan’s 25th-anniversary celebrations with the kind of all-gas-no-brakes live show that has cemented the band as one of pop punk’s most beloved acts for more than two decades. Delivering a career-defining setlist including hits like I’m Just a Kid, Welcome to My Life, Summer Paradise and many more, the Live Nation produced tour will kick off July 24 in Las Vegas and bring the band to cities across North America that weren’t reached on the initial run. See them Live in Oklahoma City at The Zoo Amphitheatre on August 8!

The summer tour will once again feature special guests Bowling For Soup and 3OH!3 on all dates, making for a stacked lineup celebrating some of the most iconic and enduring artists of the pop-punk and alt-party era.

Reflecting on the decision to extend the tour, the band shared:

“Last summer, our ‘Bigger Than You Think!’ U.S. headline tour was one of the best times we’ve ever had on the road. Every single show was amazing and we had so much fun playing with our great friends Bowling For Soup and 3OH!3 — we honestly didn’t want it to end.

As soon as the last show wrapped, we knew we had to find a way to keep it going and visit all the awesome cities we missed on the first run.

So we couldn’t be more excited to announce the ‘Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel!’ coming to a city near you this summer! If you missed out last year or want to relive all the fun again, we can’t wait to play for you. The setlist will celebrate our 25 years as a band, packed with our biggest hits, fan favorites, and songs we haven’t played in years.

It’s going to be a blast — see you at the shows!”