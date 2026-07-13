Join us for an evening of music, fun, and friendly competition at Patio Vibes on Friday, July 25, at 5:00 PM!

Enjoy great food, refreshing drinks, and a lively outdoor atmosphere while you play for prizes. Whether you're a music lover or just looking for a fun night out with friends, Singo at Patio Vibes is the perfect way to kick off your weekend.

Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

