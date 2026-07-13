Singo
Singo
Join us for an evening of music, fun, and friendly competition at Patio Vibes on Friday, July 25, at 5:00 PM!
Enjoy great food, refreshing drinks, and a lively outdoor atmosphere while you play for prizes. Whether you're a music lover or just looking for a fun night out with friends, Singo at Patio Vibes is the perfect way to kick off your weekend.
Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel
4058156014
gkraeer@sheratonokc.com
Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel
1 North Broadway AvenueOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
402-474-3363
ahsgr@ahsgr.org