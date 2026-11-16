Artificial intelligence is changing the way we live, communicate, and access information— but it also creates new opportunities for scams and fraud.

Join Brenda Marchbanks, Lead Consumer Specialist with the Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General, for an informative presentation on the potential dangers of AI and how to protect yourself. Learn what warning signs to watch for, how AI can be used to deceive consumers, and practical ways to safeguard your personal information and financial security.

Call to RSVP by November 25: 405-844-5906

