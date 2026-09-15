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Snider Family Exotics Pumpkin Patch

Snider Family Exotics Pumpkin Patch

This fall, the Snider Family Exotics Pumpkin Patch in Sterling offers family activities, including a corn bin, climbing structure and photo opportunities. Guests can pick a pumpkin, meet unusual animals and receive a mini pumpkin with admission.

Snider Family Exotics
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Sunday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Snider Family Exotics
142 NE GrandView Dr
Fletcher, Oklahoma 73541
580-512-5014