Snider Family Exotics Pumpkin Patch
Snider Family Exotics Pumpkin Patch
This fall, the Snider Family Exotics Pumpkin Patch in Sterling offers family activities, including a corn bin, climbing structure and photo opportunities. Guests can pick a pumpkin, meet unusual animals and receive a mini pumpkin with admission.
Snider Family Exotics
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Sunday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Snider Family Exotics
142 NE GrandView DrFletcher, Oklahoma 73541
580-512-5014