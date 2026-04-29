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SOLID LIGHT Program with Katelynn Knick

SOLID LIGHT Program with Katelynn Knick

Join us at the Ralph Ellison Library for a program based on the SOLID LIGHT exhibit that is currently on display at the Oklahoma Contemporary Art Museum. Join artist Katelynn Knick for a hands-on art activity highlighting light and space.

Program is generously funded by the Kirkpatrick Foundation grant.

Registration is required.

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11

Artist Group Info

ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/