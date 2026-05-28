SoonerCon 34

SoonerCon returns to Norman this June! One of Oklahoma's largest and longest running sci-fy conventions, this year's convention features guests such as comic book artists Travis Mercer and Sam de la Rosa, voice actors Alexis Tipston and Erica Mendez, and many more!

Each day brings a new lineup of vendors, workshops, and Q+As. This all-ages convention will also feature kid-specific activities like a childrens costume contest, live performances, and tabletop gaming.

More information on schedules can be found on https://soonercon.com/programming/.