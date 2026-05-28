SoonerCon 34
SoonerCon 34
SoonerCon returns to Norman this June! One of Oklahoma's largest and longest running sci-fy conventions, this year's convention features guests such as comic book artists Travis Mercer and Sam de la Rosa, voice actors Alexis Tipston and Erica Mendez, and many more!
Each day brings a new lineup of vendors, workshops, and Q+As. This all-ages convention will also feature kid-specific activities like a childrens costume contest, live performances, and tabletop gaming.
More information on schedules can be found on https://soonercon.com/programming/.
Embassy Suites
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Future Society of Central Oklahoma
800-745-0398
info@soonercon.com
Embassy Suites
2501 Conference DriveNorman, Oklahoma 73069