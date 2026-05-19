Southern Plains Productions presents: The Last Five Years
Southern Plains Productions presents: The Last Five Years
Southern Plains Productions brings the The Last Five Years to the Civic Center stage, offering an intimate and compelling look at the evolution of a relationship. Written by Jason Robert Brown, this acclaimed musical captures the complexities of love, personal ambition, and the connections that shape our lives by following a couple’s journey through two different timelines.
Experience this production's storytelling and unforgettable score as it delivers a complex look at the highs and lows of modern romance.
Civic Center Music Hall, Little Theatre
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Southern Plains Productions
(405) 210-6071
john@southernplainsproductions.org
Civic Center Music Hall, Little Theatre
201 N Walker Ave.Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(405) 594-8300