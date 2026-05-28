Stirling Classic Scottish Festival
Stirling Classic Scottish Festival
The annual Stirling Classic & Scottish Festival at the Mollie Spencer Farm is a unique celebration of Celtic culture, complete with music, dance, food, and good ‘old-fashioned Scottish fun!
Throughout the weekend attendees enjoy a taste of Scotland and other Celtic nations through many available activities and entertainers, including heavy athletics, sheepherding demonstrations, Celtic dance, roving pipe bands, Celtic bands, traditional Scottish food, Celtic-themed vendors, kid crafts and games, genealogy research, clan tents, and a crafters’ village.
Mollie Spencer Farm
$7-$15
07:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Stirling Classic Scottish Festival
(405) 834-1876
info@stirlingclassicsf.com
Artist Group Info
Stirling Classic Scottish Festival
info@stirlingclassicsf.com
Mollie Spencer Farm
1001 Garth Brooks BoulevardYukon, Oklahoma 73099
405-767-3702
info@molliespencerfarm.org