The annual Stirling Classic & Scottish Festival at the Mollie Spencer Farm is a unique celebration of Celtic culture, complete with music, dance, food, and good ‘old-fashioned Scottish fun!

Throughout the weekend attendees enjoy a taste of Scotland and other Celtic nations through many available activities and entertainers, including heavy athletics, sheepherding demonstrations, Celtic dance, roving pipe bands, Celtic bands, traditional Scottish food, Celtic-themed vendors, kid crafts and games, genealogy research, clan tents, and a crafters’ village.