© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Strength to Rise - Financial Empowerment Summit

Strength to Rise - Financial Empowerment Summit

The Strength to Rise Summit is a one-day financial empowerment experience designed for real people in real life. Guided by practical tools, values-based budgeting strategies, and shame-free coaching, attendees will leave with an actionable budget and renewed hope for their financial future.

Registration Required
$199 General Admission
$279 Rise VIP

McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
$199
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Empowering Financial Coahcing
405.694.1818
micah@empoweringfinancialcoaching.com
https://empoweringfinancialcoaching.com/
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
419 S University Blvd
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
405-321-3484
https://mcfarlinumc.org/