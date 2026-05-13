Strength to Rise - Financial Empowerment Summit
Strength to Rise - Financial Empowerment Summit
The Strength to Rise Summit is a one-day financial empowerment experience designed for real people in real life. Guided by practical tools, values-based budgeting strategies, and shame-free coaching, attendees will leave with an actionable budget and renewed hope for their financial future.
Registration Required
$199 General Admission
$279 Rise VIP
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
$199
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Empowering Financial Coahcing
405.694.1818
micah@empoweringfinancialcoaching.com
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
419 S University BlvdNorman, Oklahoma 73069
405-321-3484