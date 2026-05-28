Studio School | Summer Registration Opens

Get creative this summer at Studio School! With four- and eight-week classes or single workshops—including traditional favorites and a variety of new subjects—options abound to hone existing artistic skills, create new ones or just have fun in the studio. Topics include 2-D and 3-D media, ceramics, fiber arts, leatherworking, jewelry making, and more. No experience required! Classes fill quickly: Check out the full lineup and register at okcontemp.org/StudioSchool.