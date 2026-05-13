Summer Academy Registration

Registration is now open for the 2026 Summer Business Academy at Oklahoma City University’s Meinders School of Business.

Rising high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors are invited to secure their spot for this immersive three-day program (held July 20–22), which offers a head start on college and professional life through professor-led sessions and exclusive tours of OKC’s major marketing and accounting hubs. For a tuition of $195, participants gain valuable leadership experience, network with professionals, and enjoy a behind-the-scenes visit to the RIVERSPORT Olympic rapids course.

Parents can join the final recap session to explore scholarship opportunities, so visit okcu.edu/businessacademy today to register and help your student discover their passion for the modern business world.