Summer Explorers Camp
Summer Explorers Camp
Calling all young explorers! At the Oklahoma Museum of Natural History, summer means one thing: exploration and discovery! Each week‑long, three‑hour session of Summer Explorers is led by experienced museum educators and features unique scientific themes packed with hands‑on activities, experiments, and plenty of opportunities to discover something new.
Camps are segmented by theme, week and age group, with separate sessions for ages 6 – 8 and 9 – 12. Each weekly session is $150 and early registration is encouraged to avoid waitlists.
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
$150
Every week through Jul 27, 2026.
Monday: 08:30 AM - 03:00 PM
Monday: 08:30 AM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Museum
(405) 325-7977
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AvenueNorman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977