© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Explorers Camp

Summer Explorers Camp

Calling all young explorers! At the Oklahoma Museum of Natural History, summer means one thing: exploration and discovery! Each week‑long, three‑hour session of Summer Explorers is led by experienced museum educators and features unique scientific themes packed with hands‑on activities, experiments, and plenty of opportunities to discover something new.

Camps are segmented by theme, week and age group, with separate sessions for ages 6 – 8 and 9 – 12. Each weekly session is $150 and early registration is encouraged to avoid waitlists.

Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
$150
Every week through Jul 27, 2026.
Monday: 08:30 AM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sam Noble Museum
(405) 325-7977
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Avenue
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/