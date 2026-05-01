Summer Explorers Camp

Calling all young explorers! At the Oklahoma Museum of Natural History, summer means one thing: exploration and discovery! Each week‑long, three‑hour session of Summer Explorers is led by experienced museum educators and features unique scientific themes packed with hands‑on activities, experiments, and plenty of opportunities to discover something new.

Camps are segmented by theme, week and age group, with separate sessions for ages 6 – 8 and 9 – 12. Each weekly session is $150 and early registration is encouraged to avoid waitlists.