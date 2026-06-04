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Summer Meal for Kids

Summer Meal for Kids

Children ages 1-18 are invited to enjoy a meal from 12-1:30 p.m. at Ralph Ellison Library.

Meals are provided by Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Summer Feeding Program.

Disclaimer(s)
We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens. Accordingly, the Library will not be liable for such harm to any individual resulting from such allergens.

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM, every day through Jun 12, 2026.

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/