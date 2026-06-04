Summer Meal for Kids

Children ages 1-18 are invited to enjoy a meal from 12-1:30 p.m. at Ralph Ellison Library.

Meals are provided by Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Summer Feeding Program.

Disclaimer(s)

We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens. Accordingly, the Library will not be liable for such harm to any individual resulting from such allergens.