Summer Meal for Kids
Summer Meal for Kids
Children ages 1-18 are invited to enjoy a meal from 12-1:30 p.m. at Ralph Ellison Library.
Meals are provided by Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Summer Feeding Program.
Disclaimer(s)
We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens. Accordingly, the Library will not be liable for such harm to any individual resulting from such allergens.
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM, every day through Jun 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437