Summer Solstice Celebration

Celebrate the longest day of the year at this free annual program from 5:00–9:00 p.m. at First Americans Museum. The summer solstice is an important seasonal moment for many tribal nations in Oklahoma, and this public gathering brings together community, artists, and families for an evening of food, social dancing, hands-on activities, and the kickoff of the FAM Night Market series. Programming includes the Rez Rides Car Show, social dancing with drum, Barefoot Park, a community cake walk, food and art vendors, and interactive activities for all ages.The event takes place primarily outdoors. Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather and may want to bring a chair for comfort. As the evening winds down, guests are invited to gather on Festival Plaza to watch the summer solstice sunset over the FAM Mound, marking the longest day of the year.