Surround with Song
Surround with Song
“Surround with Song” is singing Christmas carols to and with veterans. We want as many people to sing with us as possible. There are no rehearsals, as the songs are the standard melody for each well-known Christmas song. If you would like to participate, please send an email to lisbethlmccarty@gmail.com with Song in the subject line. You will then be sent more information. Bring your friends and relatives, too!
Norman Veterans Center
Pay what you can
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Solar Flares
4056423838
lisbethlmccarty@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Solar Flares (quartet)
lisbethlmccarty@gmail.com
Norman Veterans Center
1776 E. Robinson St.Norman, Oklahoma 73071
405-360-5600