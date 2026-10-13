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Switchfoot with special guest Anberlin - Forever Now Tour

Switchfoot with special guest Anberlin - Forever Now Tour

Switchfoot is an American rock band formed in 1996, known for their thought-provoking lyrics and dynamic sound that blends alternative rock with pop influences. Over the years, they have captivated audiences with their powerful live performances and have released several critically acclaimed albums. Their ability to tackle themes of hope, faith, and the human experience has solidified their status in the music industry.

Catch them LIVE with Anberlin at The Criterion in OKC on November 13th!

The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Switchfoot
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/