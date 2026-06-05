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Take a Walk Down Memory Lane With Mark Twain

Take a Walk Down Memory Lane With Mark Twain

Lovers of Mark Twain's writing are invited to join the Norman Galaxy of Writers for our June meeting, where we will be welcoming the celebrated author, aka, Dr. Dan Snell. Dan Snell is a retired Professor of History. Because of his hair and a little study, he's a Mark Twain re-enactor. The real Mark Twain was devoted to cats. But Snell only has one! And Snell's cat feels that he should be more highly appreciated than he is!
All are welcome to join in on the fun!

"The Well" Cleveland County Wellness Square
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Norman Galaxy of Writers
(405) 366-8835
normangalaxyofwriters@gmail.com
http://www.normangalaxyofwriters.com/
"The Well" Cleveland County Wellness Square
210 S. James Garner Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
405-366-9009
https://www.thewellok.org/