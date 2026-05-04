Tari K. Vickery signs "The Emotional Side of Money"

Join us in welcoming Tari K. Vickery back home to Oklahoma! Tari is a financial wellness coach whose new book, The Emotional Side of Money, addresses some of the thorny questions that nag at us daily: Why do you handle money the way you do? Why does anxiety creep in when you check your accounts? Why do certain spending habits seem unbreakable?

In this eye-opening guide, Tari explores the emotional currents that shape our financial lives. Through candid personal stories and experiences with clients, The Emotional Side of Money takes us beneath the surface to reveal how childhood experiences, family dynamics, and societal messages quietly influence every decision we make and shape our financial realities – often more than income or education ever could.