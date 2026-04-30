Oklahoma City’s most anticipated culinary celebration returns to the OKC Convention Center on May 30 for an evening of exquisite flavors, fine wines, and unmatched elegance. Join co-chairs Derrick Ott and the Taylor’s, along with honorary chair Joe Ford as we unite community leaders around our mission to create and support life-changing mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

From fine dining to innovative contemporary cuisine, Taste of OKC showcases the artistry and passion that define OKC’s flourishing food scene. Guests will also enjoy live music from premier local artists, and both live and silent auctions, featuring an array of exclusive items, luxury experiences, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Proceeds support our mission to ignite the potential of young people by connecting caring volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need encouragement, guidance, and the confidence to believe in themselves and their future.