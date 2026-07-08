Free Registration to the Oklahoma City 2026 Terrain Race Is Still Available!

Challenge yourself in a whole new way this August at the Oklahoma City Terrain Race, where runners take on mud, ropes, walls, and water in an obstacle-packed course designed to test grit, balance, and determination. This is an untimed, choose-your-pace event, so you can sprint for a personal challenge or move steadily with your crew and still feel like a champion at the finish line. ​And for a limited time, registration is FREE!

Expect rope climbs, monkey bars, cargo nets, tire jumps, and mud pits that keep things wild from start to finish, with multiple distance options so both new obstacle racers and seasoned athletes can find the right level of challenge. Cross the finish line muddy, tired, and proud—perfect for fitness groups, coworkers, and friends who want more than just a standard 5K.​

💪 Obstacle-heavy course with mud, walls, ropes, and water features​

🏃 Multiple distance options so beginners and veterans can both push their limits​

🎉 Festival-style atmosphere with music, vendors, and finish-line photo ops​

🎟️ Register early to lock in your preferred wave time and take on the terrain!

Get your tickets now at https://terrainrace.com/locations/terrain-race/oklahoma-city