Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon w/ The Imaginaries @ Beam Live OKC June 6th

Americana duo The Imaginaries – husband-and-wife team Maggie McClure and Shane Henry – are excited for this homecoming show and to partner with lead guitarist of Tesla – Frank Hannon – for a special family-friendly live performance for one night only at Beam Live inside 50 Penn Place at 1900 NW Expressway 2nd Floor in Oklahoma City on Saturday, June 6th, 2026 at 8 PM. Frank Hannon will kick off the evening with a solo guitar set of his original music, followed by a duo performance from The Imaginaries (which may also feature other special guests). The night will conclude with a unique collaborative finale. Maggie and Shane look forward to this “story-teller” type of show where they will dive deep into the meanings of their songs, their recording experiences, and more. For more information on this show and to purchase tickets, please visit beamlive.club.