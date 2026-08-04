The Binary Delusion book release event at Second Story Books, OKC
The Binary Delusion book release event at Second Story Books, OKC
Join us Tuesday, August 18th, for an author event with Professor Ari Berkowitz to discuss his new book, The Binary Delusion. We’ll have a talk followed by a Q&A and signing (https://www.instagram.com/p/DbBxi35tstI).
Second Story Books
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Second Story Books
secondstorybooksokc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ari Berkowitz
ari@ou.edu
Second Story Books
718 Culbertson DriveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
(405) 673-7565
secondstorybooksokc@gmail.com