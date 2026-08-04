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The Binary Delusion book release event at Second Story Books, OKC

The Binary Delusion book release event at Second Story Books, OKC

Join us Tuesday, August 18th, for an author event with Professor Ari Berkowitz to discuss his new book, The Binary Delusion. We’ll have a talk followed by a Q&A and signing (https://www.instagram.com/p/DbBxi35tstI).

Second Story Books
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Second Story Books
secondstorybooksokc@gmail.com
https://www.secondstorybooksokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Ari Berkowitz
ari@ou.edu
https://berkowitzlab.org/home.html
Second Story Books
718 Culbertson Drive
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
(405) 673-7565
secondstorybooksokc@gmail.com
https://www.secondstorybooksokc.com/