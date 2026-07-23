The Fort Smith Museum of History invites the public to a special author presentation and book signing featuring nationally recognized genealogist, historian, and author Angela Walton-Raji, who will discuss her newest book, The Choctaw Freedmen of Skullyville: Uncovering an Oklahoma Ghost Town, on Friday, August 14, at 6:00 p.m.

In this compelling presentation, Walton-Raji explores the forgotten history of Skullyville, once one of the earliest and most important communities in the Choctaw Nation. Located in present-day LeFlore County, Oklahoma, Skullyville served as an important community in Indian Territory before eventually fading into a ghost town. Through decades of research, Walton-Raji uncovers the stories of the enslaved men, women, and children of African descent who were forcibly removed on the Trail of Tears during the Choctaw removal to Indian Territory—voices that were largely omitted from earlier historical accounts of the town and its people. The program also highlights Fort Smith's significant place in this history.

Following the presentation, Walton-Raji will sign copies of The Choctaw Freedmen of Skullyville: Uncovering an Oklahoma Ghost Town, which will be available for purchase.

