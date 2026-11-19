Join us for the ultimate Christmas Bar Crawl in Oklahoma City, where the holiday spirit and good times collide on December 19th, 2026!

🌟 Join us in getting "LIT" for the Holidays! 🌟

Snag your ticket, round up your Santas, Elves and Reindeer, throw on your craziest holiday gear and get ready to party like it's Christmas Eve! 🎄

Click ✅ GOING ✅ On The Facebook Event ⬇️ So You Don't Miss Updates

Facebook Link Coming Soon

Here's What You Get:

🥳 Join the Jolliest Crawl of the Year!

🍹 2-3 Drinks Or Shots Included With Ticket Purchase!

🚫 No Cover At All Bars, Mid Party, & After Party

🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup and Bottle Opener Lanyard!

🎅 Plush Santa Hat at Check In! (FIRST 100 CHECK INS)

🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials!

🍔 Food Specials at Select Venues

🔥 Awesome After Party!

📛 Custom Christmas Bar Crawl Badge With Vouchers!

🗺️ Access To Our Oklahoma City Pub Crawl Map

🚨 Get tickets NOW before prices go up! 🚨

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This Christmas crawl will take you through some of Oklahoma City's top bars, where you’ll meet new people and enjoy a joyful atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else. With music, laughter, and plenty of holiday cheer, it’s the ultimate way to kick off your Christmas celebrations.

This isn’t your average night out—think festive drinks, decked-out bars, and a jolly crowd that’s ready to party! It's the perfect way to celebrate, connect with others, and create memories that will keep you smiling all winter long.

Don’t miss out on Oklahoma City's biggest holiday bash! Secure your tickets today and join us for a night filled with holiday spirit, laughter, and unforgettable fun! 🎅🍸

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🎄Donate to Toys For Tots🎄

Bring holiday magic to children in need with Toys for Tots! Your donation helps ensure every child feels loved, remembered, and full of joy this Christmas. Let’s come together to share the spirit of giving and make the season brighter for families facing tough times.

For each toy donated with a value of $20 or more we’ll hook you up with a FREE ticket to this event! Just email a photo of the toy(s) being dropped in a Toy Drop Box or online donation receipt to support@crawlwith.us to claim your ticket.

Find Your Local Toy Drop Box:

https://local.toysfortots.org/request_toys/

Donation Link:

https://secure.toysfortots.org/a/donatetoday

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🚨 For all the latest venue information, special offers, event details, and ticket purchases, be sure to visit our website! It's your one-stop shop for everything you need to know. ⬇️

www.crawlwith.us/oklahomacity/christmas

🎅 CHECK IN 4PM - 6PM 🎅

🎅 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 🎅

🎅 MID PARTY 7PM - 9PM 🎅

🎅 AFTER PARTY 10PM - 12AM 🎅

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100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE:

👌If the event is cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!

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✔️ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ✔️

https://www.crawlwith.us/faq

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🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!

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㉑ ATTENDEES MUST BE 21+ ㉑

Due to the nature of our events, all attendees must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID.