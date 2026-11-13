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The Criterion: Deorro

The Criterion: Deorro

Deorro is a dynamic DJ and producer known for his vibrant fusion of electronic dance music styles, particularly progressive house and electro house. With a passion for music that ignited at a young age, he has become a prominent figure in the EDM scene, captivating audiences worldwide with his energetic performances and infectious beats.

Watch him LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on December 12th

The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Deorro
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/