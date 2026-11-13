The Criterion: Deorro
The Criterion: Deorro
Deorro is a dynamic DJ and producer known for his vibrant fusion of electronic dance music styles, particularly progressive house and electro house. With a passion for music that ignited at a young age, he has become a prominent figure in the EDM scene, captivating audiences worldwide with his energetic performances and infectious beats.
Watch him LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on December 12th
The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
Artist Group Info
Deorro
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500