The Criterion presents: Blue October

Blue October brings their FOILED 20th Anniversary Tour to The Criterion in Oklahoma City on December 6th for a special night celebrating the album that defined a generation of alt-rock fans. Experience Foiled performed in full—featuring iconic tracks like “Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean”—along with a selection of fan favorites from across the band’s catalog, delivered with the band’s signature emotional intensity and powerful live performance. Don’t miss this chance to relive one of the most influential albums of the 2000s, performed live by the band that made it legendary.