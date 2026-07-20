© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Criterion presents: Jayson Arendt

The Criterion presents: Jayson Arendt

Jayson Arendt is a dynamic singer-songwriter known for his captivating blend of folk and indie rock. With a distinctive voice and heartfelt lyrics, he has garnered attention for his ability to connect deeply with audiences. Arendt’s music reflects his life experiences, often weaving themes of love, loss, and self-discovery into his songs.

Recently, Jayson has been making waves in the music scene with his latest EP, which showcases his growth as an artist and his commitment to pushing creative boundaries. His singles have received critical acclaim and have been featured on popular playlists, further solidifying his place in the contemporary music landscape.

In addition to his solo work, Jayson has collaborated with various artists and has performed at numerous festivals, bringing his energetic live performances to fans across the country. With a dedicated fan base and a reputation for authenticity, Jayson Arendt continues to evolve and inspire through his music.

The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Jayson Arendt
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/