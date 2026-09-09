© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Criterion presents: Levity

The Criterion presents: Levity

Levity is an innovative music collective known for their unique blend of electronic, pop, and indie sounds. With a commitment to pushing artistic boundaries, they have quickly gained a reputation for their captivating live performances and thought-provoking lyrics. Their fresh approach to music has resonated with a diverse audience, making them a standout act in the contemporary music scene.

Catch them LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on October 9th!

The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Levity
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/