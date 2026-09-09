The Criterion presents: Levity
The Criterion presents: Levity
Levity is an innovative music collective known for their unique blend of electronic, pop, and indie sounds. With a commitment to pushing artistic boundaries, they have quickly gained a reputation for their captivating live performances and thought-provoking lyrics. Their fresh approach to music has resonated with a diverse audience, making them a standout act in the contemporary music scene.
Catch them LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on October 9th!
The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
Artist Group Info
Levity
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500