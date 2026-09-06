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The Criterion presents: Suki Waterhouse

The Criterion presents: Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse is a multifaceted artist known for her captivating blend of music, fashion, and acting. Emerging from the London music scene, she has carved a niche for herself with her ethereal vocals and a sound that seamlessly merges dream pop and indie rock. Her recent singles have garnered significant acclaim, showcasing her evolution as a songwriter and performer.

Catch Suki Waterhouse LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on October 6!

Support subject to change - door times subject to change

The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Suki Waterhouse
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/